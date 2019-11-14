Defamation lawsuit against PM Imran Khan postponed till Nov 28

LAHORE: Leader of the opposition in the National Assembly and President of PMLN, Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s defamation lawsuit against Prime Minister Imran Khan has been moved to November 28 for hearing, ARY News reported on Thursday.

President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) had filed the lawsuit against the sitting prime minister due to allegations hurled on him which according to Shehbaz Sharif hurt his reputation and public image.

Read More: PM Khan files Rs10 billion defamation lawsuit against Najam Sethi

The sessions court postponed the hearing of the case to allow leader of opposition ample time to submit his case in its entirety, which he has failed to do thus far.

Last year, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif went to the court, suing the prime minister for Rs10 billion for accusing him of offering a bribe to stay silent over the Panama Papers allegations against the Sharif family.

During the course of the hearing today, the judge directed lawyers of both parties to come prepared on next hearing to forward their arguments on an application challenging jurisdiction of the court to hear this suit.

Read More: Defamation suit: Meesha accuses judge of bias, demands case transfer

In his suit, Shehbaz Sharif said, “The defendant (Imran Khan) levelled maliciously false, baseless and unfounded allegations against him.” “He also levelled the same allegations no less than three times in television programme aired on April 26 this year.”

The plaintiff said that he had served a legal notice through his counsel on the defendant on May 8, 2017, under Section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance, 2002 calling upon him to tender a proper apology within 14 days of the receipt of the notice. Upon failing, he warned, he will initiate legal action against the defendant for the recovery of Rs10 billion as damages under the law. However, Khan failed to tender an apology.

Read More: Defamation laws are not effective, says Fawad Chaudhry

Sharif’s lawyer said that considering the seriousness of defamatory allegations and consistency with which he levelled allegations, his client is entitled to a claim of compensation.

The PTI chairman had earlier claimed that the Punjab CM had offered him Rs10 billion through one of his close associates to stay silent over the Panamagate case.

Comments

comments