Defaulters of Punjab House to be served notices, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat announced on Friday that legal notices will be served on the defaulters of the Punjab House in Islamabad.

Speaking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly, he said the government has decided to launch action against those who used government resources and defaulted on their payment.

“Various political leaders and government functionaries owe the Punjab House a cumulative sum of Rs58 million,” he said. “We are serving notices to them in two days or so. Upon failure to make payment, action will be taken against them under the Land Revenue Recovery Act,” he warned.

Basharat said PML-N leader Pervaiz Rasheed and his daughter owed the government Rs9 million alone.

He said the country suffered losses because of soaring foreign debt and delay in completion of projects during previous governments’ tenures.

The minister said a high-powered commission will soon be set up as announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The people who looted the province will be brought to book,” he said.

Taking aim at PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, he said the former president looted the country and therefore, he should talk about himself instead of the common man.

