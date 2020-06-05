‘We can defeat COVID-19 by strictly following SOPs’: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Referring to the disadvantages of lockdown, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that it is not a solution to the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

Addressing to the volunteers of Corona Relief Tiger Force in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan said that we can defeat the coronavirus if people strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He said one million youth have registered under the force so far and added that 175,000 volunteers provided assistance in various relief activities during lockdown.

Imran Khan said volunteers were needed to sensitize public about precautionary measures during gradual opening of lockdown. He said many people needed awareness and guidance to follow the SOPs including social distancing and care. He said the volunteers also guided people offering prayers in mosques due to which the number of new cases reduced at the places of worship.

Owing to the precautionary measures adopted by the government, the death toll in Pakistan is so far less than many other countries of the world, the prime minister added.

“The services of volunteers will also be needed in areas where smart lockdowns will be implemented in the coming days. They will also work along district administration in efforts to control the locust.”

PM Imran said the corona pandemic came at a time when the country was getting out of economic crisis due to prudent policies adopted by the government.

He maintained that we have paid more than 5,000 billion rupees in interest for the loans taken by previous governments.

