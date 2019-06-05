‘Defence budget cut not a favour’: COAS vows to stand by nation through thick and thin

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday the military’s decision to forgo an annual increase in defence budget is “not a favour to the nation.”

“Irrespective of the voluntary cut in defence budget in upcoming financial year, there shall be no impact on our response potential to all types of threat and the quality of life of the soldiers,” ISPR quoted him as saying that while speaking to the troops after offering Eidul Fitr prayers.

Gen Bajwa spent Eid with the troops stationed along the Line of Control (LoC). He interacted and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

Special prayers were offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country on the occasion.

COAS spent Eid with troops along LOC. “Best Eid for a soldier is to have pride for being on duty of defending the motherland even on such festive days away from family. For defenders of Pakistan, our first family is the Pakistani nation, then the ones back home”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/JHwNmGwjUW — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 5, 2019

COAS said the best Eid for a soldier is to take pride in defending the motherland even on such festive days away from his family. “Remember, for us, the defenders of Pakistan, our first family is the Pakistani nation, then the ones back home,” he said while addressing the servicemen.

Talking about the military’s decision to forgo a routine increase in military budget, he is “this initiative is not a favour to the nation as we are one, through thick and thin.”

Gen Bajwa said “the no pay raise decision is also only for the officers and not for the soldiers.

“We shall manage the shortfall during the fiscal year by tightening our belt in areas where it doesn’t effect the two aforesaid aspect.”

