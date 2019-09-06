Defence Day ceremony held at Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed stadium

PESHAWAR: Ceremony to mark Defence Day on Friday was held at the Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed Stadium Peshawar, ARY News reported.

The ceremony was attended by Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Shaheen Azhar, Spokesperson Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and other government officials.

A large number of heirs of martyred and families of Ghazis are also in attendance in the stadium to mark Defence Day. The war weapons were also displayed in the ceremony.

On the other hand, a floral wreath was laid and fateha was offered at the grave of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed by an army contingent led by Brigadier Muhammad Mushtaq, the Commander of 11 Artillery Corps.

Born on January 1, 1970, in Naway Kallay, Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa first joined Pakistan Air Force (PAF) as an Airman but later joined Pakistan Army as a commissioned officer in 1992.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan emerged as the symbol of mettle and courage during the Kargil conflict on the Line of Control.

He embraced martyrdom on 5th July 1999 in an attack by the Indian Army on his post. He is one of ten recipients of Pakistan’s highest military honour, Nishan-e-Haider.

