Corps Commander Peshawar confers military awards on soldiers, officers: ISPR    

PESHAWAR: Commander Peshawar Corps Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood conferred military awards on officers and soldiers during on the Defence Day event in Peshawar Cantt, ARY NEWS reported quoting Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, nine Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), 22 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 35 Tamgha-i-Basalat were conferred on officers and soldiers. Awards of martyrs were received by their relatives.

The ceremony was attended by serving Pakistan Army officers and families of the martyrs.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood laid Floral wreath at Yaadgar -i-Shahuda and prayed for the martyrs.

Earlier in the day, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa conferred military awards to the officers of the armed forces with 40 of them receiving Sitara-e-Imtiaz, 24 getting Tamgha-i-Basalat while one officer was awarded the United Nations medal. The awards of the martyrs were received by their family members.

Praising the war heroes of 1965 during the Defence Day event at General Headquarters (GHQ), the COAS said that it was an unforgettable event in the history that witnessed remarkable stories of courage, valour and love for the nation.

Nation celebrates Defence Day with patriotic spirit

“We mark this day to remember martyrs of 1948, 1965, 1971, Kargil and war against terrorism,” he said adding that it reminds them as to how the nation defeated an enemy far bigger than them and gives the courage to repeat the history again.

While lauding the families of the martyrs, present during the ceremony, COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa assured them that the nation would not forget the sacrifices they had rendered for the country.

The army chief also lauded the army officers who received awards during the ceremony and said that they maintained the traditions of the armed forces while serving their duties. “The medal on your chest is also a matter of pride for us,” he said.

