Defence Day to be observed in solidarity with Kashmiris: Dr Firdous  

Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: In line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Defence Day will be observed in solidarity with the Kashmiri people this year, said Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Thursday, ARY News reported.  

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter, Dr Firdous said that the nation will pay tribute the great heroes who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland.

 

She said that all the chief ministers, governors and legislators to visit the families of the martyrs on the Defence Day. The special assistant said there will also be special sermons and prayers for the martyrs and Kashmiri people during Jummah prayers across the country.

Read More: Defence Day: PM Imran Khan to visit AJK today

It is pertinent to mention here that with an aim to show solidarity with people of Kashmir on ‘Defence Day’, which will also be observed as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to visit Muzaffarabad today (Friday).

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting of advisors, chaired by PM Imran Khan in Islamabad.

The sources had further said the prime minister will meet with the heirs of martyrs to express solidarity and also address a ceremony in Muzaffarabad.

 

