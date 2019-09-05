Defence of geography, ideology interlinked: Bilawal

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the “defence of our geography and defence of our ideology” are interlinked, urging that all the national institutions should work within their constitutional framework to ensure an invincible defence of Pakistan.

In his message on Defence Day, he said: “This is the day to remember the sacrifices of our martyrs, both civilians and soldiers and reinforce the commitment to defend “our geography, ideology, democracy and human rights without any compromise”.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari saluted former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for laying the foundation of a firm nuclear programme, which today stands tall as a monumental defence against powerful adversaries.

Former prime minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto gifted ballistic missile programme, currently the core delivery system, he added.

He paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the nation from the armed forces and expressed solidarity with their families, who sacrificed their near and dear ones in the defence of Pakistan.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari pointed out that the people of held Kashmir are undergoing worst kinds of human rights violations and let us not forget them as defending them is also our duty as a nation.

