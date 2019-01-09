‘We are ready to defend country’s coastal line’, says Naval chief

KARACHI: Naval Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Wednesday said that the Pakistan Navy is ready and fully capable to defend the coastal line from Sir-Creek to Jiwani, ARY News reported.

He was addressing the annual Efficiency Competition Parade-2018 of Pakistan Navy Coastal Command in Karachi.

The Naval chief expressed satisfaction over the operational activities of the coastal command during last year.

“The responsibilities of the Pakistan navy will be increased in future in the context of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the protection of Marine installation,” the naval chief said.

Zafar Mahmood Abbasi said Pakistan Navy is fully capable to foil any aggression by the enemies of the country.

He said priorities have been given to Maritime Tourism and establishing a Commercial Shipyard for utilization of Maritime Sector in country’s economy.

On the occasion, the Naval Chief awarded prizes to the units who performed well in 2018.

The Chief of Naval Staff, back in the month of October, had inspected the forward posts of Pakistan Navy at Sir Creek at the eastern borders of the country.

According to spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the naval chief reviewed operational preparedness of Navy during his visit and met with the officers and jawans posted at the forward posts.

Speaking on the occasion, Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi had appreciated the preparedness, courage and enthusiasm of the jawans.

