Defiant owners announce opening marriage halls from Monday

KARACHI: The marriage hall owners have announced reopening banquets and other venues for businesses from Monday despite the ban retained by the Sindh government, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The president of All Karachi Marriage Halls Association (AKMHA) Rana Raees expressed outrage over the gesture of defiance towards the wedding hall businesses by the provincial government.

Rana Raees said that the marriage halls were closed during the last three months. He added that all industries are allowed to functions except the marriage halls.

Qais Mansoor Shaikh announced that the marriage halls will be reopened from Monday at any cost.

Read: Primary schools reopened, vaccination centres closed on Sunday: Sindh govt

Earlier in the day, the Sindh government has decided against the opening of marriage halls and cinemas in the province even as COVID-19 cases witness a decline in the province.

The decision was taken in the COVID Task Force meeting headed by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. Sources told ARY News that the decision on opening marriage halls and swimming pools will be taken on June 28. It has also been decided to deliberate upon reopening shrines, amusement parks and indoor gyms from June 28.

The government, however, announced to reopen primary schools from June 21 including other measures aimed at easing COVID restrictions besides closing down vaccination centres in the province on Sunday owing to vaccine scarcity.

Read: Opening of marriage halls, cinemas postponed in Sindh

On Friday, the marriage halls association had announced that they would resume their business from June 19 in Karachi.

The spokesperson of the association had said in a statement that all the marriage halls, lawns and banquet will reopen in the metropolis from tomorrow (Saturday). He maintained that they could not afford the closure of their business for more days.

Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussian Shah had earlier hinted to reopen marriage halls on June 11 across the province, however, the decision was changed.

