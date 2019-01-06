Delegation level talks between Pakistan and UAE held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Delegation level talks between Pakistan and United Arab Emirates held at Prime Minister house in Islamabad on Sunday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan led the Pakistani delegation while the UAE side was led by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Pakistan delegation included Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umer, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi and Foreign Secretary Tehmeena Janjua.

The two sides discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual, regional and international interests.

Before the delegation level talks, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan also held one on one meeting.

Earlier, on his arrival at Nur Khan Airbase, Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed the distinguished guest. He was given twenty one guns salute.

Later on, an official welcome ceremony was held at Prime Minister House Islamabad in the honor of the Crown Prince.

Minister for Information and Broascadsting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain has said that visit of Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan will further strengthen relations between the two contries.

In a statement, he said the crown prince considers Pakistan as his second home.

Minister said talks about the establishment of oil refineray has been entered in the final statge.

Later, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan left for home.

Minister for Power Omer Ayub Khan saw off him at Nur Khan airbase.

Comments

comments