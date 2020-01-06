Web Analytics
Bollywood celebs condemn attack on Delhi varsity students

Jawaharlal Nehru University Attack

Many Bollywood celebrities have condemned the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus by masked goons on Sunday.

Violence broke out in Delhi’s varsity as masked miscreants entered the university campus and attacked students as well as teachers. The photos and videos of the breakout have been doing rounds on social media.

Some Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to condemn the violence.

Actress Swara Bhaskar, whose mother Ira Bhaskar is a professor at the JNU, appealed to people to gather outside the main gate of the university to “to pressure the government and Delhi police to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus.”

Responding to Swara’s video, veteran actor Shabana Azmi wrote “Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators .”

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter and called the attack “disgusting and cowardly.”

Dia Mirza asked “how long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion?”

About 20 students are said to have been injured, reported BBC.

Taapsee Pannu tweeted “such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever.”

Actor Riteish Deshmuk said “Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU. Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated.”

Genelia Deshmuk called the attack sheer brutality and appealed “to the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

Starlet Kriti Sanon wrote “What’s going on in India is horrifying.”

Judgementall Hai Kya star Rajkummar Rao called the attack “shameful, horrific and heartbreaking.”

