Bollywood celebs condemn attack on Delhi varsity students

Many Bollywood celebrities have condemned the attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus by masked goons on Sunday.

Violence broke out in Delhi’s varsity as masked miscreants entered the university campus and attacked students as well as teachers. The photos and videos of the breakout have been doing rounds on social media.

Some Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to condemn the violence.

Actress Swara Bhaskar, whose mother Ira Bhaskar is a professor at the JNU, appealed to people to gather outside the main gate of the university to “to pressure the government and Delhi police to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus.”

Urgent appeal!!!! To all Delhiites PLS gather in large numbers outside the Main Gate of JNU campus on Baba Gangnath Marg.. to pressure the govt. & #DelhiPolice to stop the rampage by alleged ABVP masked goons on JNU campus. PLS PLS share to everyone in Delhi!🙏🏿🙏🏿 9pm on 5th. Jan pic.twitter.com/IXgvvazoSn — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 5, 2020

Responding to Swara’s video, veteran actor Shabana Azmi wrote “Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators .”

This is beyond shocking ! Condemnation is not enough. Immediate action needs to be taken against the perpetrators . https://t.co/P5Arv9aNhj — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) January 5, 2020

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter and called the attack “disgusting and cowardly.”

Shocking disgusting and cowardly. Have the balls to at least show your face when you want to attack innocents. https://t.co/laFmsF8DTK — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 5, 2020

Dia Mirza asked “how long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion?”

How long will this be allowed to continue? How long will you turn a blind eye? How long will the defenceless be attacked in the name of politics or religion? Enough is enough. @DelhiPolice — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 5, 2020

About 20 students are said to have been injured, reported BBC.

Taapsee Pannu tweeted “such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever.”

such is the condition inside what we consider to be a place where our future is shaped. It’s getting scarred for ever. Irreversible damage. What kind of shaping up is happening here, it’s there for us to see…. saddening https://t.co/Qt2q7HRhLG — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 5, 2020

Actor Riteish Deshmuk said “Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU. Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated.”

Why do you need to cover your face? Because you know you are doing something wrong, illegal & punishable. There is no honour in this-Its horrific to see the visuals of students & teachers brutally attacked by masked goons inside JNU-Such violence cannot & should not be tolerated — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 5, 2020

Genelia Deshmuk called the attack sheer brutality and appealed “to the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.”

Absolutely disturbed to see the visuals of masked goons enter JNU and attack students & teachers – sheer brutality!! Humble appeal to the police to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) January 5, 2020

Starlet Kriti Sanon wrote “What’s going on in India is horrifying.”

It breaks my heart to see what happened at JNU! What’s going on in India is horrifying!! Students & teachers being beaten up & terrorized by masked cowards!! The constant blame game!Stooping so low for political agendas!Violence is NEVER a solution! How have we become so inhuman? — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) January 6, 2020

Judgementall Hai Kya star Rajkummar Rao called the attack “shameful, horrific and heartbreaking.”

What happened in #JNU is shameful, horrific and heartbreaking. Those who are responsible behind these attacks should be punished. #JNUViolence — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) January 5, 2020

Comments

comments