ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the international community to ‘act now’ on the violence against 200 million Muslims in India, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan in a post on Twitter said: “As I had predicted in my address to UN GA last year, once the genie is out of the bottle the bloodshed will get worse. IOJK was the beginning. Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now”.

“Today in India we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed,” he wrote further in a Tweet.

Today in India we are seeing the Nazi-inspired RSS ideology take over a nuclear-armed state of over a billion people. Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 26, 2020

The prime minister also warned that anyone in Pakistan found involved in targeting non-Muslims citizens or their places will be dealt with strictly.

“I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly. Our minorities are equal citizens of this country,” said PM Imran in a Tweet.

I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly. Our minorities are equal citizens of this country. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) February 26, 2020

It must be noted that the death toll in ongoing protests against the citizenship amendment law (CAA) on Wednesday jumped to 20 and more than 190 people have been injured.

According to the Indian media, scores of people have been moved to various medical facilities in critical condition. Amid clashes in the New Delhi, students of Jamia Milia and Nehru University staged a protest outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejrewal’s house.

Taking notice of the critical situation of the Indian capital, New Delhi’s High Court has directed the police to ensure the protection of the masses.

Meanwhile, curfew has been imposed in five areas of Delhi, where Muslims are in majority.

The latest round of violence came as Trump began his first visit to India as U.S. president, addressing a rally in Modi’s home state of Gujarat

