Delivery boy goes missing from Karachi’s Garden

KARACHI: A pizza delivery boy went missing from Garden area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to his uncle, Junaid worked as a delivery boy at a pizza shop in Garden. On 14th of January, he went outside the shop for any work but never returned.

His uncle said that they searched Junaid in the area but all their efforts went in vain, adding that finally, they had registered a case with the police in this regard. His mobile phone has remained switched off since then, he added.

Despite passing of 10 days, the police have failed to recover him, his uncle said and demanded of the high officials to take notice of the incident and help recover his nephew.

Read More: Muggers rob delivery boy of burgers in Gujranwala

Earlier on January 14, in a strange robbery, unidentified muggers had looted burgers from a delivery boy in Gujranwala.

In a CCTV footage available with the ARY News, six bandits riding on two motorcycles could be seen robbing the delivery boy.

According to the details, the man was on his way to deliver the burgers to the customers when six unidentified armed dacoits had intercepted him and snatched six burgers and a mobile from him. After looting the delivery boy, the muggers had managed to escape from the scene.

Comments

comments