WATCH: Delivery boys lift car to save woman

A group of delivery boys won praise from across the world on social media after they lifted a car to rescue a woman crushed under the vehicle in Hangzhou city of China.

In the CCTV footage of the accident, which went viral on social media, dozens of delivery men can be seen rushing to the accident site to help the woman who was trapped underneath the car.

The delivery boys lifted the car in just 11 seconds and rescued the trapped woman biker. She was rushed to the hospital where her condition was stated to be out of danger.

Since being shared the video on Twitter, many praised the delivery men for act. Take a look at some of the reactions:

Really impressed. May be when the govt is autocaratic and not people friendly, people learn to help each other more. — sanat kumar (@IMSANAT) July 21, 2020

Bravo. Charity is a common trait among civilized people everywhere. It is part of the social contract. — Zulutime (@Zulutime44) July 21, 2020

China power of ordinary citizens! China spirit! — King of Rock (@OfRockley) July 21, 2020

this is amazing world & this is china…. — M Jawaid (@MJawaid34917296) July 21, 2020

That is humanity👍👍👍👍👍👍 — Munisparan (@Munisparan1) July 21, 2020

