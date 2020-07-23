Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WATCH: Delivery boys lift car to save woman

A group of delivery boys won praise from across the world on social media after they lifted a car to rescue a woman crushed under the vehicle in Hangzhou city of China.

In the CCTV footage of the accident, which went viral on social media, dozens of delivery men can be seen rushing to the accident site to help the woman who was trapped underneath the car.

 

The delivery boys lifted the car in just 11 seconds and rescued the trapped woman biker. She was rushed to the hospital where her condition was stated to be out of danger.

Since being shared the video on Twitter, many praised the delivery men for act. Take a look at some of the reactions:

 

 

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Offbeat

Man attempting to hoover excess pepper off fried egg, video goes viral

Offbeat

Stylist creates a $185 luxury face mask

Offbeat

An introvert’s guide to Zoom: Four tips for remote meetings

Offbeat

Giant cockroach discovered from Indian ocean


ARY NEWS URDU