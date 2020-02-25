Demi Lovato shares a powerful message about embracing natural skin confidently
American singer and actress Demi Lovato shared a powerful message about embracing one’s natural skin as she went makeup free for #NoMakeupMonday.
Baring it all on social media, the songstress shared a no-makeup selfie on her Instagram account flaunting her bare face and freckles confidently.
Sporting a black jacket with and wearing her hair back, her eyes sparkle with light in the photo.
The starlet shared a powerful message along with the post saying she is proud of loving and accepting the way she is.
“Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all,” Demi wrote.
Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all. This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. 🖤 #ILoveMe
She added “This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am. “
In just a span of less than two hours, her post garnered over 1.3 million likes.