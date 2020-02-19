Demi Lovato on feeling ‘free’ after prioritising her mental health

American singer and actress Demi Lovato recently opened up about prioritizing health, self-love and feeling ‘free’.

The vocal powerhouse shared she makes sure she puts her own self before anyone else.

Speaking on Ashley Graham’s podcast Pretty Big Deal, Lovato shared her struggle with disordered eating and her journey to embracing herself.

“I have a bunch of people that I work with in the recovery aspect of my life, one of them is a dietician, one of them is a therapist,” she said.

“Now when I look in the mirror and I start to have a negative thought, I don’t stop and say, ‘No, you’re beautiful, you’re gorgeous, I love you, you’re perfect the way you are.’ Because I don’t believe that,” she added.

“You’re healthy and I accept you,” she now tells herself.

“So you express gratitude in the health and then you just express reality in accepting yourself rather than trying to convince yourself of something that you don’t believe,” she said hoping she can be confident about her body-image one day.

“I haven’t worn a pair of jeans in forever because I don’t like jeans, they don’t make me feel great right now. And I don’t have to wear jeans if I don’t want to.”

The Skyscraper hitmaker also added that she has been feeling more ‘free’ ever since she stopped checking her weight.

Lovato is determined to release her next album without “trying to look a certain way or fit a certain mold” due to her past struggles.

Comments

comments