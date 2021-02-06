Pakistan improves rank on democracy index

ISLAMABAD: In yet another achievement, Pakistan moved three places up on the democracy index-2020, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that Pakistan jumped three places to 105th position on the democracy index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

ڈیموکریسی انڈیکس رپورٹ 2020 میں پاکستان کے رینک میں 2019 کے مقابلے میں 3 درجہ،جبکے سال 2018 کی رپورٹ کے مقابلے میں 7 درجہ بہتری اس سال پوری دنیا میں صرف 38 ممالک کے سکور میں بہتری آئی ہے اور پاکستان ان میں سے ایک ہے. فیملی لمیٹڈ پارٹیاں وزارتیں اور عہدے اپنے ٹبر میں بانٹ کر — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) February 6, 2021

Pakistan was assigned a score of 4.31, 0.6 points higher as compared to 4.25 in the last year, he said, adding that the country had been ranked 108 in 2019.

ٹرانسپیرنسی انٹرنیشنل رپورٹ کے ورائٹیز آف ڈیموکریسی انڈکس نے پاکستان کو گزشتہ برس کی نسبت کم درجہ دیا تو چور الائنس نے کچھ وٹس ایپ صحافیوں کے ساتھ مل کر طوفان بپا کیے رکھا ڈیموکریسی انڈیکس رپورٹ میں 2018 کے مقابلے پاکستان کی 7 درجہ بہتری ہوئی

اب یہ ٹولہ نیپال چلا گیا ہے شائد

🤔 pic.twitter.com/EkHOIf5AKW — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) February 6, 2021

