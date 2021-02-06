Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Pakistan improves rank on democracy index

ISLAMABAD: In yet another achievement, Pakistan moved three places up on the democracy index-2020, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said that Pakistan jumped three places to 105th position on the democracy index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

 

Pakistan was assigned a score of 4.31, 0.6 points higher as compared to 4.25 in the last year, he said, adding that the country had been ranked 108 in 2019.

Read More: Pakistan Post jumps 27 spots on global index-2020

Earlier on December 26, Pakistan Post had jumped 27 places to 67th position on the global index in 2020. According to the postal development report-2020 issued by the Universal Postal Union, Pakistan Post had moved up 27 spots from 94th to 67th.

 

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

President Alvi signs ordinance for Senate elections through open vote

Pakistan

PM Imran, Abu Dhabi crown prince discuss matters of mutual interest

Pakistan

Open balloting to help ensure transparency in Senate polls: FM Qureshi

Pakistan

Nation asked to pray for safe recovery of Ali Sadpara, other K2 climbers


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close