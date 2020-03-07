Demolition drive in Clifton Cantonment Board to begin from March 10

KARACHI: Cantonment Board Clifton in Karachi has announced to launch demolition drive against illegal building structures within its limits from March 10, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision to carry out demolition drive was taken in light of the apex court decision to raze illegal structures or portions in the cantonment area.

According to the schedule, the cantonment board will initiate the demolition drive on March 10 from P&T Colony and the area would witness repetition of drives on March 17 and 24 against illegal structures raised against the approved building plan.

The drive will also be carried out in Delhi Colony twice with first action on March 12 followed by another one on March 24.

The illegal structures would be razed in Lower Gizri on March 16, Punjab Colony on March 19 and Bukshan Village on March 26.

The cantonment board has asked the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South and other concerned police officials to provide sizable police contingent including police mobile vans and two lady constables for their participation during the demolition drive.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 07, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered to demolish all illegal constructions in Karachi’s Delhi, Punjab colony and PNT.

A three members bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case at Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court.

The court during the hearing ordered to demolish all illegal constructions in Delhi colony, Punjab colony, PNT and all illegal buildings situated at Karachi’s Gizri road. “Who is allowing construction at a land allotted to federal government officials for quarters”? the CJP inquired.

