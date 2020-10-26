‘Demon Slayer’ breaks box-office record

Web Analytics
TOKYO: Japanese animated film “Demon Slayer” shattered a box-office record, reaching revenue of 10.75 billion yen ($102.48 million) in just 10 days, the film’s distributor said on Monday.

That was the fastest pace for ticket sales in Japan to top 10 billion yen, besting the previous record-holder, Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 animated film “Spirited Away”, which took 25 days to reach the milestone.

The animated film, whose full title is “Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie – Mugen Train,” had already broken the country’s previous record for best three-day opening when it hit cinemas on Oct. 16.

The movie is based on a popular manga, and later a TV series, set in Japan roughly 100 years ago, about a boy who fights human-eating demons. Co-distributor Aniplex said 7.98 million people had seen the film as of Monday.

