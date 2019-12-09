Responding to points raised by the opposition leaders in the National Assembly, Minister for Communications, Murad Saeed has said that the nation will keep on asking questions about loot and plunder of the past rulers.

He said PTI has nothing to do with the protest demonstration at the residence of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son in London.

Condemning the protest, the Minister said we neither support nor encourage attacks on the residence of political opponents.

The Minister, however, said that the PML-N will have to answer how former ruling family bought properties in London.

He said Shahbaz Sharif plundered the national wealth in the name of paper companies like ‘Good Nature’.

He said that demonstration was organized by some Pakistan Solidarity Front.

The Minister said the opposition should talk about issues pertaining to common man instead of protecting corruption of their leadership.

He said that the PPP and the PML-N should answer for placing the country under unprecedented loan of 24,000 billion rupees in last ten years, Shahbaz Sharif’s telegraphic transfer (TT) scandal, and foreign properties of the past rulers.

