PESHAWAR: Dengue fever cases have registered a sharp rise in the city as 94 more persons have become its victims during the last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

At least 94 patients have been tested positive for the disease today in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The most number of dengue cases have been reported in Peshawar.

Around 240 dengue patients are under treatment in different hospitals of the province, while 4413 have been discharged so far.

Dengue fever had killed two more persons in Karachi and Rawalpindi on Monday, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Karachi to 15.

At least 5,000 patients in Islamabad and 6,976 in Rawalpindi have been tested positive for the disease on Monday.

Read More: Dengue takes one more life in Rawalpindi; toll reaches 25

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza earlier on Friday said as many as 19,000 patients suffering from dengue fever were discharged from various hospitals after being given the best medical facilities across the country.

“The government is committed to eliminating dengue from Pakistan as 19,000 patients stand recuperated, so far,” he said.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

Comments

comments