PESHAWAR: The health authorities on Monday confirmed that as many as 76 new dengue cases were detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY New reported.

According to Dengue Response Unit the number of dengue positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has soared to 5,939. The officials said that 33 new dengue cases were reported in Peshawar while 43 cases were detected from other cities in the province.

The DRU further said that 152 dengue patients were under treatment in various public sector hospitals in Peshawar. The unit said that 5787 patients of mosquito-borne fever have been discharged from the hospitals after proper treatment.

Read More: Dengue fever cases decreasing countrywide: Dr Zafar Mirza

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had said number of cases were decreasing across the country.

He was addressing a meeting, here in Islamabad regarding control over this increasing lethal virus. The meeting was attended by officials of the health departments, heads of the hospitals and the administration of the twin cities.

The meeting reviewed ongoing remedial steps being taken by the health department to thwart the lethal virus from the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zafar Mirza had said efforts being taken out to control over the situation and number of cases were decreasing in the country, with every passing day.

Comments

comments