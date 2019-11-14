11 new dengue cases detected in Lahore during 24 hours

LAHORE: As many as 11 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever were detected during the last 24 hours in Lahore on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to Dengue Response Unit (DRU), the number of dengue positive cases in Lahore has jumped to 601 with the confirmation of 11 new patients.

Earlier on November 13, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had said that the provincial government was taking all-out measures to cope with the menace of dengue.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid had said, “The ratio of dengue cases have substantially been reduced due to the efforts made by the district administration and other concerned departments.”

According to the statement issued by the ministry, she had directed to carry out effective measure for preventing the growth of dengue larva. Speaking on the occasion, the minister had said that dengue patients were being provided best medical facilities at public sector hospitals in Punjab.

