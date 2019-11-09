20 new dengue cases detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during 24 hours  

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health authorities on Saturday confirmed that as many as 20 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever were detected during the last 24 hours across the province, ARY News reported.

According to Dengue Response Unit (DRU), the number of dengue positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has jumped to 6,868 with the confirmation of 20 new patients.

The officials said that nine new cases of the mosquito-borne fever were reported in Peshawar city, while the number of dengue fever cases has reached to 2614 in the city.

The DRU further said that 50 patients of the mosquito-borne disease were under treatment at various hospitals in Peshawar. The officials said that 6,818 patients of dengue fever were discharged from the hospitals after proper treatment.

Read More: 30 new dengue cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earlier on November 8, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa health authorities had confirmed that 30 new cases of mosquito-borne disease were detected during the last 24 hours across the province.

According to DRU, the number of dengue positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) had jumped to 6,829 with the confirmation of 48 new patients.

The officials had said that 10 new cases were reported in Peshawar city, while the number of mosquito-borne disease had reached 2569 in the city.

Comments

comments