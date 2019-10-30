Web Analytics
56 new dengue cases detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours

PESHAWAR: The health authorities on Wednesday confirmed that as many as 56 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever were detected during the last 24 hours across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to Dengue Response Unit, the number of dengue positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has soared to 6,464. The officials said that eight new dengue cases were reported in Peshawar city.

The DRU further said that 114 dengue patients were under treatment in various hospitals in the province.  The authorities further said that 6,350 patients of mosquito-borne fever have been discharged from the hospitals after proper treatment.

Read More: Govt committed to make Pakistan dengue-free: Zafar Mirza

Earlier on October 29, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza had said that the government was committed to make Pakistan a dengue-free state.

Talking to journalists in Islamabad, Dr Zafar Mirza had said, “Making Pakistan a Dengue free country is our main mission.”

He had said that the government had taken effective measures to control the mosquito-borne disease in the federal capital and Rawalpindi. The special assistant had further said that an efficient strategy was being pursued to control the disease throughout the country including in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

