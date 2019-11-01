35 new dengue cases surface in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 24 hours

PESHAWAR: The health authorities on Friday confirmed that as many as 35 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever were detected during the last 24 hours across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

According to Dengue Response Unit, the number of dengue positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has soared to 6,599. The officials said that 14 new dengue cases were reported in Peshawar city.

The DRU further said that 100 dengue patients were currently under treatment in various hospitals in the province. Meanwhile, 6,499 patients of mosquito-borne fever have been discharged from the hospitals after proper treatment, the officials added.

Earlier on October 31, the health authorities had confirmed that as many as 88 new cases of mosquito-borne dengue fever were detected during the last 24 hours across Punjab.

As per the Punjab Health Department, a total of 226 patients were currently admitted in hospitals province-wide, out of which, five victims were under intensive care. Meanwhile, 113 patients had been recently discharged after recovering from the disease.

According to Dengue Response Unit (DRU), the number of dengue positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had soared to 6,464.

The DRU had further said that 114 dengue patients were under treatment in various hospitals in the province.

