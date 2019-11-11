Dengue fever claims another life in Karachi

KARACHI: Dengue fever claimed another life in Karachi on Monday, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 33 since January 1, 2019, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Nadir Ali, 32, resident of Nazimabad, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where he breathed his last tonight.

Sources said that the man was suffering from high-grade fever when moved to the hospital and was diagnosed with dengue fever.

Read More: Sindh governor inaugurates anti-dengue campaign in Karachi

Earlier in the day, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had inaugurated an anti-dengue campaign in Karachi on Monday where he had announced establishment of camps to conduct free blood tests of the citizens.

While inaugurating the campaign, Governor Ismail had announced that anti-dengue spray will be made across the metropolis while camps were being established to conduct free dengue test which costs at least Rs1600 in laboratories.

He had said that companies were stepping forward to invest in Pakistan. Ismail had said that the citizens had been facilitated to undergo free blood tests for dengue disease.

