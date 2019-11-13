Dengue claims one more life in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: Dengue fever on Wednesday claimed one more life in Rawalpindi, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in the twin cities to 78, this year so far, ARY News reported.

The victim, Attia, 38, a resident of Ghori Town Phase-4, was admitted to the Holy Family Hospital, last week after being infected by the dengue.

Hospital sources said that the woman was suffering from high-grade fever when moved to the hospital and was diagnosed with dengue fever. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital but could not survive, the sources added.

Two more patients die of dengue fever in Rawalpindi

Earlier on October 18, two more patient had lost there life in the Rawalpindi to dengue fever which had become a pandemic throughout the country.

The two patients had been identified as 22-year-old Talha and 65-year-old Gul Muhammad were under treatment at a holy family hospital of Islamabad.

Moreover, the dengue virus had claimed another life in Karachi that day, taking the death toll to 20 in the Sindh province.

