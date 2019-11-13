Web Analytics
Dengue claims one more life in Rawalpindi

Dengue cases

RAWALPINDI: Dengue fever on Wednesday claimed one more life in Rawalpindi, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in the twin cities to 78, this year so far, ARY News reported.

The victim, Attia, 38, a resident of Ghori Town Phase-4, was admitted to the Holy Family Hospital, last week after being infected by the dengue.

Hospital sources said that the woman was suffering from high-grade fever when moved to the hospital and was diagnosed with dengue fever. She was undergoing treatment at the hospital but could not survive, the sources added.

Read More:Two more patients die of dengue fever in Rawalpindi

Earlier on October 18, two more patient had lost there life in the Rawalpindi to dengue fever which had become a pandemic throughout the country.

The two patients had been identified as 22-year-old Talha and 65-year-old Gul Muhammad were under treatment at a holy family hospital of Islamabad.

Moreover, the dengue virus had claimed another life in Karachi that day, taking the death toll to 20 in the Sindh province.

 

 

ARY NEWS URDU
