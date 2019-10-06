Two more patients die of dengue fever in Punjab

RAWALPINDI: The dengue virus has claimed another two lives in Rawalpindi, taking the death toll to 28 in the city, ARY News reported on Sunday.

As per details, the first victim was 12-year-old Sajid, who was under treatment in the ward specified for dengue victims Benazir Bhutto Hospital. The other death was reported from Holy Family Hospital.

Earlier today, another person died of dengue fever in Karachi, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in the metropolis to fourteen this year.

25-year-old Shehzad, a resident of Landhi area, was under treatment at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for the past few days.

Read More: Dengue takes one more life in Rawalpindi; toll reaches 25

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza earlier on Friday said as many as 19,000 patients suffering from dengue fever were discharged from various hospitals after being given the best medical facilities across the country.

“The government is committed to eliminating dengue from Pakistan as 19,000 patients stand recuperated, so far,” he said.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

