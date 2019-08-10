Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Dengue death toll rises in Malaysia, number of cases close to double

dengue fever

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia saw a rise in deaths caused by dengue to 113 by August 3, compared to 70 cases in the same period last year, the health ministry said on Saturday.

It also said the total of dengue cases from the start of the year to early August hit 80,000, twice the number of cases in the corresponding period last year.

More than 70% of the cases occurred in urban areas, it said.

What is Dengue

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the bite of a specific kind of mosquito. It’s a severe flu like illness transmits to a human body when it is bitten by an infected female mosquito “Aedes Aegypti”. There are four distinct types refer as serotypes of the dengue virus.

This virus vary mild to severe it’s most severe forms are dengue shock syndrome and dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF). It occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. This fever is also known as breakbone fever.

Globally, the number of dengue cases dropped in 2017-2018, but there has been a sharp increase in 2019, especially in Australia, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Health

Middle-age hearing loss linked to dementia

Health

Ehsaas Communications Committee joins heads to chalk out execution phase

Health

Canada makes drug price crackdown official

personality

Govt launches special cleanliness drive in Peshawar: Shahram


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close