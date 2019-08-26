Dengue emergency declared in Rawalpindi

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Monday declared an emergency to combat rising cases of dengue fever in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, Dr. Yasmeen visited Benazir Bhutto and Holy Family Hospitals and inquired about their health and the medical facilities being provided to them.

She said that best medical facilities for dengue patients were available in all government hospitals. On the occasion, Dr. Yasmeen hailed the performance of Rawalpindi Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr. Umar and his team.

She directed all the MS to tenure all medical facilities at the hospitals and warned of strict action over any negligence in providing healthcare facilities to the patients.

Earlier on August 24, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had directed all concerned departments to take effective measures to control the spread of dengue virus in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other cities of the province.

The Chief Minister had directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to mobilize field teams for this purpose.

