Dengue fever cases in Sindh this month cross 3000: surveillance cell

KARACHI: The number of dengue fever cases in Sindh in October has skyrocketed to over 3000 with maximum cases in Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The numbers of dengue cases in current month have crossed the tally of dengue patients in the province in year 2017 and 2018, Dengue Surveillance Cell (DSC) said in its statement.

The disease has claimed 20 lives this year, DSC said in its update.

Most of the cases in Sindh were reported in Karachi this year as 2889 people out of 3114 cases in Sindh this month, were infected in the city.

Overall 6331 dengue cases have been reported in Sindh this year, of these, 5,931 cases surfaced in Karachi, surveillance cell reported.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

According to conservative estimates the number of dengue patients across the country has crossed 30,000 count.

Sources said that the special monitoring cell established to monitor the outbreak of the virus has forwarded its report to the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

