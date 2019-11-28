Dengue fever cases jump to 14011 in Karachi

KARACHI: More than 107 people have been diagnosed with dengue fever within the span of 24 hours in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the Dengue Surveillance Cell, 14, 662 people have fallen ill due to the disease in the province of Sindh alone during the ongoing year.

Karachi, the metropolis has the biggest number of dengue victims within the province with the current affectees exceeding the figure of 14,011.

Earlier on November 23, dengue fever claimed two more lives in Karachi, taking the death toll to 4o in the metropolis.

The deceased were identified as Shehzad, a 40-year old, resident of Korangi and Abdul Rafay, 60, resident of Shah Faisal Colony. Both were undergoing treatment at a private hospital of Karachi where they breathed their last.

The death toll has jumped 41 in the province, while dengue cases in Pakistan exceed 50,000.

The number of dengue cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached to 7,039, whereas, the total number of dengue cases in Peshawar has reached 2,677.

