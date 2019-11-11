37 fresh dengue cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Around 37 new cases of dengue fever have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, increasing the total number of cases of the epidemic to 6917, ARY News reported.

According to a press release issued by the Dengue Response Unit issued, out of 37 new cases, six were reported in Peshawar while 31 from other cities of province.

Around 36 patients of dengue are under treatment in various private and public sector hospitals of the province. Meanwhile, the total number of treated and discharged patients till the date is 6881.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail inaugurated an anti-dengue campaign in Karachi today (Monday) where he announced the establishment of camps to conduct free blood tests of the citizens.

While inaugurating the campaign, Governor Ismail announced that anti-dengue spray will be carried out across the metropolis while camps are being established to conduct a free dengue test which costs at least Rs1600 in laboratories.

He said that companies are stepping forward to invest in Pakistan. Ismail said that the citizens have been facilitated to undergo free blood tests for dengue disease. The governor said that he has also requested the federal government to establish two anti-dengue camps at the venue of the opposition’s sit-in in Islamabad.

According to the Dengue Surveillance Cell report, the number of dengue fever cases had jumped to 11,520 in Sindh with the recent increase of 231 cases in the port city.

The death toll has jumped to 30 this year in Karachi.

