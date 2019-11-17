Five new dengue cases reported in KP, toll reaches 7,007

PESHAWAR: Around five new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, increasing the total number of cases of the epidemic to 7007, ARY News reported.

According to a press release of the Dengue Response Unit issued here, out of five new cases, 4 were reported in Peshawar.

Around 14 patients of dengue are under treatment in various private and public sector hospitals of the province. Meanwhile, the total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 6993.

Earlier on November 15, dengue fever claimed another life in Karachi, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 36, this year so far.

As per details, a woman identified as Hajra was undergoing treatment at a private hospital of Karachi where he breathed her last.

Hospital sources said that the woman was suffering from high-grade fever when she moved to Karachi’s hospital and was diagnosed with dengue fever. She died during treatment.

According to the Dengue Surveillance Cell report, the number of dengue fever cases had jumped to 11,520 in Sindh.

