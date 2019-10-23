Dengue claims another life in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI: The dengue fever has claimed one more life in Rawalpindi, taking the death toll to over 30 in twin cities this year, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Another patient died in the Rawalpindi to dengue fever which has become a pandemic throughout the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, the deceased woman was a resident of Rawalpindi and was under treatment at Benazir Bhutto Hospital.

Yesterday, dengue fever claimed two more lives in Islamabad and Karachi.

According to Sindh Dengue Control Program (SDCP), as many as 200 people have been hospitalized due to dengue fever in the province, during last 24 hours, in which “184 patients belong to Karachi.”

SDCP in its latest report has further said that 6,932 dengue cases have been reported in Sindh, so far, out of which 6,504 patients belong to the port-city, Karachi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza had said the government was determined to eradicate dengue from the country on an emergency basis.

Chairing the dengue daily review meeting in Islamabad, he had said cases have significantly been reduced due to joint efforts.

Read more: Minor boy dies of dengue in Khushab

Dr Zafar Mirza had said that no interruption will be allowed in dengue planning, adding that a major project has been launched to check the virus in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Comments

comments