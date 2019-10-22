Dengue fever claims one more life in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Another patient died of dengue fever in Islamabad on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The deceased woman was a resident of Sector G-7 area and was under treatment at Islamabad’s PIMS hospital.

The dengue virus claimed another life in Karachi on the same day, taking the death toll from such disease to 20 in the Sindh province.

According to Sindh Dengue Control Program (SDCP), as many as 200 people have been hospitalized due to dengue fever in the province, during last 24 hours, in which “184 patients belong to Karachi.”

SDCP in its latest report has further said that 6,932 dengue cases have been reported in Sindh, so far, out of which 6,504 patients belong to the port-city, Karachi.

Meanwhile, The health authorities on Tuesday confirmed that as many as 41 new dengue cases were detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Dengue Response Unit, the number of dengue positive cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has soared to 5,980.

Earlier in the day, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health, Dr Zafar Mirza had said the government was determined to eradicate dengue from the country on an emergency basis.

Chairing the dengue daily review meeting in Islamabad, he had said cases have significantly been reduced due to joint efforts.

Dr Zafar Mirza had said that no interruption will be allowed in dengue planning, adding that a major project has been launched to check the virus in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

