KARACHI: More than 151 people have been diagnosed with dengue fever within the span of 24 hours in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the Dengue Surveillance Cell, 14, 662 people have fallen ill due to the disease in the province of Sindh alone during the ongoing year.

The death toll has jumped to 41 in the province.

Dengue cases in Pakistan exceed 50,000. In the past 24 hours, 229 people have been diagnosed with the dangerous virus primarily carried by female mosquitoes.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had inaugurated an anti-dengue campaign in Karachi on Monday where he had announced the establishment of camps to conduct free blood tests of the citizens.

While inaugurating the campaign, Governor Ismail had announced that anti-dengue spray would be made across the metropolis while camps were being established to conduct a free dengue test which costs at least Rs1600 in laboratories.

He had said that companies were stepping forward to invest in Pakistan. Ismail had said that the citizens had been facilitated to undergo free blood tests for dengue disease.

