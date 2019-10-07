Dengue fever kills two more in Rawalpindi, Karachi

KARACHI/RAWALPINDI: Dengue fever has killed two more persons in Karachi and Rawalpindi, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease in Karachi to 15, ARY News reported on Monday.

At least 5,000 patients in Islamabad and 6,976 in Rawalpindi have been tested positive for the disease today.

The disease is on a rapid rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) as well where 4,406 patients have been tested positive so far.

The dengue virus had claimed two lives in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The mosquito-borne disease which may prove fatal if not diagnosed and treated in time has spread rapidly throughout Pakistan and has caused serious concern among the masses.

Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid here on Monday said that special OPD has been set up in the Holy Family Hospital to facilitate dengue patients.

According to a statement issued from Punjab Directorate General Public Relations, Dr. Yasmin Rashid visited Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi to inspect its OPD especially set up for the dengue patients.

She inquired after the patients and reviewed facilities being provided there. The minister said that facilities of registration of dengue patients, their admission and treatment were fully available in the hospital.

“A visible difference is being witnessed in anti-dengue campaign after remedial measures have been expedited by the government,” she added.

