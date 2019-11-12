Dengue fever claims another life in Karachi, death toll jumps to 34

KARACHI: Dengue fever on Tuesday claimed another life in Karachi, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 34, this year so far, ARY News reported.

As per details, a three-year-old boy was undergoing treatment at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he breathed his last, today.

Yesterday, Nadir Ali, 32, resident of Nazimabad, had also succumbed to dengue fever in the metropolitan.

According to the Dengue Surveillance Cell report, the number of dengue fever cases has jumped to 11,520 in Sindh.

Read more: Sindh governor inaugurates anti-dengue campaign in Karachi

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had inaugurated an anti-dengue campaign in Karachi on Monday where he had announced establishment of camps to conduct free blood tests of the citizens.

While inaugurating the campaign, Governor Ismail had announced that anti-dengue spray will be made across the metropolis while camps were being established to conduct free dengue test which costs at least Rs1600 in laboratories.

He had said that companies were stepping forward to invest in Pakistan. Ismail had said that the citizens had been facilitated to undergo free blood tests for dengue disease.

