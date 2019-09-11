12 infected with dengue virus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KOHAT: 12 were found infected with the dengue virus endemic which is slowly becoming an epidemic in the region after the recent monsoon rains, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Member of the Provincial Assembly, Shahdad Khan called for an emergency assembly session over the spread of the virus which could prove fatal if not treated in the initial stages.

The Lachi area of Kohat, which the cases were reported to have the necessary medicines and insecticides to tackle the disease-carrying mosquitoes, it has been reported.

Earlier on September 7, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had rejected the report on social media about spreading of dengue disease in Peshawar on a large scale.

According to a spokesman of Chief Minister Secretariat, no death has been reported due to dengue this year, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said dengue tests of more than two thousand six hundred patients were conducted during the last two months in Peshawar out of which four hundred and eight were found positive.

The spokesman said a considerable decrease has been witnessed in dengue cases and the ratio of dengue cases has decreased from twenty to five percent.

