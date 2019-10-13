Report prepared on country-wide situation of dengue virus

ISLAMABAD: The anti-dengue cell has prepared a detailed report on the country-wide situation of the mosquito-borne viral infection which numbered the cases up to 28,525, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources said that the special monitoring cell established to monitor the spread of the virus has forwarded its report to the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza.

The sources of the health ministry told ARY News that the overall cases of the disease soared up to 28,525 citing the report as the highest number of patients, 7,690, were emerged from federal capital Islamabad.

The report stated that 6,269 cases were reported in Punjab, 5005 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,858 from Sindh, 2,764 from Balochistan, 1,295 from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 436 from KP’s tribal districts and 208 from other parts of the country.

It has emerged that not a single case was reported from Gilgit-Baltistan this year.

The report confirmed 45 deaths of the patients suffering from dengue virus across the country this year, including 16 in Sindh, 15 in Islamabad, 10 in Punjab, 3 in Balochistan and one in AJK.

Earlier on October 6, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Dr Zafar Mirza had said that the dengue situation is improving in the federal capital due to integrated strategy adopted on a daily basis.

He made the statement while chairing a meeting to review the dengue situation.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Health, DG Health, Executive Directors of hospitals and administration of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

