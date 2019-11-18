200 people diagnosed with dengue within 24 hours in Karachi

KARACHI: What has now become an epidemic, 207 people have been diagnosed with the dengue virus within the span of 24 hours in Pakistan’s biggest city, ARY News reported on Monday.

13, 458 people have fallen ill due to the disease in the province of Sindh alone during the ongoing year.

Karachi, the metropolis has the biggest number of dengue victims within the province with the current affectees exceeding the figure of 12,500.

Around five new cases of dengue have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yesterday, increasing the total number of cases of the epidemic to 7007.

According to a press release of the Dengue Response Unit issued here, out of five new cases, 4 were reported in Peshawar.

Around 14 patients of dengue are under treatment in various private and public sector hospitals of the province. Meanwhile, the total number of treated and discharged patients till date is 6993.

Earlier on November 15, dengue fever claimed another life in Karachi, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 36, this year so far.

