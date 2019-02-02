Dense fog affects flow of traffic in parts of Punjab

LAHORE: Traffic has been affected in various cities of Punjab on Saturday owing to poor visibility caused by a thick cover of fog blanketing the plains of the province, ARY News reported.

Dense fog enveloped Okara, Sahiwal, Chichawatni, Mian Chunnu, Khanewal, Pakpattan, and other cities of the province, disrupting routine life and traffic on all major roads.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast foggy conditions are likely to persist in south Punjab and upper Sindh at night and in the morning. However, it said mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

In the past 24 hours, weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain with snowfall occurred over the hills at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Punjab: Mangla received 22 millimeter rainfall, Narowal 20, Jhelum 14, Murree, Chakwal, Hafizabad, Gujranwala 10, Gujrat 08, Sialkot (AP 07, City 02), Noorpurthal 06, Islamabad (Z.P 05, Saidpur, A/P 04, Golra, Bokra 03), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala 04), M.B.Din 05, Faisalabad 04, Kamra, Joharabad 02.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Cherat 15, Mirkhani 11, Kohat 10, Parachinar 08, Malamjabba 07, Saidu Sharif 06, Balakot, Drosh 03, Risalpur, kakul 02, Chitral 01.

Kashmir: Kotli 10, Rawalakot 08, Garhi Dupatta 07, Muzaffarabad 05, GB: Skardu, Bagrote 03, Gilgit 02, Hunza, Bunji 01.

Snowfall (Inch): Murree 9.5, Malamjabba 9.0, Astore 1.7, Bagrote 1.6, Skardu, Kalam 1.0, Hunza 0.5.

Comments

comments