Dense fog blankets Punjab cities, hampers traffic on motorways

LAHORE: Thick fog on Thursday blanketed various cities of Punjab, disrupting traffic on motorways and highways, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the dense fog enveloped Lahore, Okara, Pattoki and other cities of the province, disrupting routine life and traffic on all major roads.

A spokesperson for the Motorway police said that visibility range at highways has reduced to 100 meters owing to fog in most areas of the province. He asked the drivers to use fog lights while traveling..

They have been further instructed to contact the Motorway police at 130 to get updates about the foggy conditions.

Earlier on November 28, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had said in a statement that Fog would prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh in the coming days.

According to the met office mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country on Thursday and Friday, as the fog will likely to prevail in most of Punjab and upper parts of Sindh.

Lahore and other parts of Punjab facing environmental problems including smog, deteriorating air quality and other climate woes disturbing normal life.

A westerly wave was affecting Kashmir and its adjoining areas resulting in light rain and thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir and its adjoining hilly areas.

