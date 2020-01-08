Dense fog likely to prevail in plains of Punjab, upper Sindh and KP: PMD

ISLAMABAD: Dense fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh and few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during night on Wednesday, the weather department said.

A deep westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country and likely to move eastwards during next 12 to 18 hours, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its weather forecast.

Rain with thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Narowal, Sialkot and Lahore districts of Punjab today. Snowfall is also expected in Murree, while fog is likely to prevail in few plain areas of central and south Punjab.

While rain with snowfall over hills is expected in upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Chitral, Dir, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Kohat, Mardan, Peshawar today.

Moreover,rain with snowfall is expected in all districts of Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Balochistan will experience very cold and dry weather, while Sindh is expected cold and dry weather in most areas of the province. Fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh.

Yesterday, rain occurred at isolated places in districts of Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Snowfall also recorded in Murree, Malamjabba, Kalam, Skardu, Astore, Chitral and Dir during the period.

The lowest temperature recorded at Kalam -14°Celsius, Parachinar, Malamjabba -08°C, Skardu -07°C, Kalat, Astore -05°Celsius, Murree -04°C, Chillas and Chitral -03°Celsius.

