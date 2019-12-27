Dense fog likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab, upper Sindh

LAHORE: Dense fog is likely to prevail in most plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh while in few districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 12 hours, ARY News reported.

According to the Met Office, the fog will prevail in Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Narowal, Sargodha, Sialkot, TT Singh, Hafizabad, Jhang, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, DG Khan and Rajanpur during the morning and night hours.

However, cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country while very cold in upper areas.

Read more: Four die, 27 injured in fog related traffic accidents

Moreover, the thick fog has badly affected the flow of road traffic in several cities of Punjab including in Chichawatni, Mian Channu and Lahore.

The motorway police urged the citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and advised the drivers to use fog lights while driving.

On December 22, in scores of fog-related traffic accidents, a man killed and 18 people were injured in Punjab, rescue officials had said.

Poor visibility caused by dense fog caused the accident, local police had said.

Comments

comments