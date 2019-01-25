Deputy chairman Senate, US envoy discuss regional situation

ISLAMABAD: US Ambassador Paul W Jones on Friday called on Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla in Islamabad and exchanged views on relationship and mutual friendship between the two countries.

Matters pertaining to regional as well as global situation came under discussion.

The deputy chairman Senate hoped that historic relationship between the two countries would keep growing with close collaboration in diverse areas and fields.

United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Islamabad on January 17 along with a delegation of US officials.

During his stay, Khalilzad met Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other senior officials.

“The two sides reviewed developments post Abu Dhabi, in order to take the Afghan peace process forward,” said a foreign office statement. “An Afghan Taliban delegation had a round of talks last month with US officials in Abu Dhabi.”

