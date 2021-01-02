Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly tests positive for COVID-19

KARACHI: Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Rehana Laghari on Saturday tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest top politician to contract the deadly virus.

According to details, the deputy speaker underwent the COVID-19 test after experiencing mild symptoms, which turned out to be positive. Rehana Laghari was currently self-isolating at her place after experiencing mild symptoms.

It may be recalled that the COVID-19 has affected many provincial lawmakers including Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers and other members from the opposition side.

Pakistan is currently experiencing a second wave of the virus and a report on Saturday showed that the overall positivity rate of novel coronavirus cases stands at 5.81 whereas, the number of critical patients is 2,264 in the country.

The positivity ratio of COVID-19 tests has been recorded highest in Karachi up to 15.77 percent and lowest in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) region up to 1.41 percent.

The positivity rate was recorded 8.52 percent in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 3.82 pc in Balochistan, 4.70 pc in Punjab, 3.39 pc in Islamabad, 5.38 percent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 8.10 pc in Sindh.

Test positivity rate in Rawalpindi remained 3.45 pct, while 2.30 pct in Faisalabad, 6.12 pc in Lahore, Multan 0.9 pct, 7.54 pct in Hyderabad and 15.54 pc in Peshawar, 2.84 pc in Swat, 7.72 in Abbottabad, 2.39 pc in Quetta, 7.69 pc in Muzaffarabad, 9.26 percent in Mirpur and Gilgit 3.03 percent.

According to the statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the coronavirus pandemic claimed 82 more lives, whereas, 2,184 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, 82 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 10,258. 1,745 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 2,264 patients are in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 35,130.

